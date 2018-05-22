These SLAY QUEEN “Mamas” will be the end of men, come and see this one, Monster A$$ (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 09:33
- Social media these days is always lit thanks to slay queens.
If you are bored and thirsty, just log in to social media and you will see them unleashing their madness.
This slay queen mama posted a juicy video trying to fit her big b@@ty into her jeans.
The thing is too big.
It’s like a pumpkin.
Watch video. If unavailable, click on the link
The Kenyan DAILY POST