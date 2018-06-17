The Nigerian goalkeeper at the ongoing World Cup says he’s 19 years old but nobody seems to believe him - PHOTOs

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Nigeria played their first match in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday where they lost 2-0 to Croatia.





The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Ozoho, has been trending on social media with many questioning his real age after it emerged that he’s only 19-years.





It’s a widely known fact that most African footballers lie about their age to boost their chances of getting signed by European clubs.





West African footballers, Nigerians to be specific, are notorious for this.





Well, in as much as looks can be deceiving, this guy doesn’t look 19 or…



