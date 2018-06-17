The cost of the designer shirt UHURU wore when shaking hands with JOHO will shock you (LOOK)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Last week, President Uhuru took the ‘handshake’ to Mombasa where he reconciled with Governor Hassan Joho.





The President also launched the multi-billion Dongo Kundu bypass while on his tour of Mombasa.





However, very few noticed the designer silk shirt the President wore for the occasion and its cost.





This is not an ordinary blue silk shirt, it’s a Stefano Ricci Silk Paisley print shirt which goes for $1340 (Sh134,000)





To put this to perspective, the shirt alone can pay one month’s salary for four junior police officers with a few thousands to spare.





This is not the first time Uhuru, is stepping out in designer items, early this year he was spotted rocking a…



