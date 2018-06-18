Speaker BEATRICE ELACHI trades blows with County Clerk over a Sh 150 Million Tender! These thugs should be arrested

Speaker BEATRICE ELACHI trades blows with County Clerk over a Sh 150 Million Tender! These thugs should be arrestedEditor's Choice, News, Politics 10:45
Monday June 18, 2018 - Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, is embroiled in a Sh 150 million scandal where she is alleged to have given her relative a contract to construct the Speaker’s residence in Nairobi at a cost of Sh 150 million.
This came out to the public on Thursday last week.
The tender saga leaked after Elachi was engaged with a war of words with County Clerk, Robert Ngwele, who accused the Speaker of engaging in corruption.
“Our fights are…
Page 1 2