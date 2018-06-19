Slain US rapper XXXTentacion predicted he would die a tragic death on IG just before he was shot (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 -

Controversial American rapper, XXXTentacion, who was murdered yesterday, had predicted that he might die a tragic death in a video he shared on Instagram just before he was fatally shot in Florida yesterday.





The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down as he left a motorcycle dealership.





It appears he knew some guys were after his life if this video he shared on IG sometimes back is anything to go by.





He said in the video:





“If worse thing comes to worst, and I fucking die a tragic death or some shit and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life.





“If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they…



