Slain 20-year old US Rapper, XXXTentacion, had just moved this dream Sh140 million mansion (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 20-year old rapper, XXXTentacion, who was shot dead on Monday, had just moved into his dream home, a $1.4m mansion, which was 15 minutes from the site where he was gunned down.


According to reports, the 20-year-old rapper paid $1.4 million for the  5,957 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 5 bath house in Parkland, Florida, in November last year.

He was putting finishing touches to the mansion before his life was snapped by a bullet.

