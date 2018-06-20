Slain 20-year old US Rapper, XXXTentacion, had just moved this dream Sh140 million mansion (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 20-year old rapper, XXXTentacion, who was shot dead on Monday, had just moved into his dream home, a $1.4m mansion, which was 15 minutes from the site where he was gunned down.





According to reports, the 20-year-old rapper paid $1.4 million for the 5,957 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 5 bath house in Parkland, Florida, in November last year.





He was putting finishing touches to the mansion before his life was snapped by a bullet.





See photos of the mansion in the next page



