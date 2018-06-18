SHOCKING! Woman who went missing found inside belly of giant Python (PHOTO)

Monday, June 18, 2018 - A 54-year old woman who vanished while tending her vegetable garden in Indonesia was found in the belly of a giant python.





The seven-metre long snake was found lying prostate just 330 metres from where the woman was working and villagers cut it open.





“Residents were suspicious the snake swallowed the victim, so they killed it, then carried it out of the garden,” said local police chief Hamka,





“The snake’s belly was cut open and the body of the victim was found inside.”





Her children raised the alarm when she failed to return home in Southeast Sulawesi on Thursday.





Neighbours and relatives immediately launched a search party on Friday morning.





The search party soon found her sandals, machete and…



