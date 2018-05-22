SHOCKING VIDEO shows moment a LADY was nearly R@P3D in a club as people cheered –Good Lawd!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:42
This shocking video showing a group of men mishandling a lady in a club has left many seething with rage.
Tunde Ednut
From the video, it appears the lady was intoxicated and the shameless men decided to take advantage of her.
At some point, one guy could seen forcibly kissing her as another guy was simulating a s*x act.
What’s more shocking is that people were cheering them and didn’t see anything wrong.
If these guys could do this in broad daylight, imagine what they are capable of at night.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST