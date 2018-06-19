SHOCK as Nairobi Speaker BEATRICE ELACHI and Clerk JACOB NGWELE are both suspended from City Hall over corruption

Tuesday June 19, 2018 - Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, and Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele have been suspended.


They have been sent home to pave way for independent investigations over corruption claims.

The two were suspended by the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board in a decision that was announced by Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo.

“As a board, we...

