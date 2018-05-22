SHEILA reveals how an Uber Driver almost R@P3D her, She took the Uber to Buru Buru and then this happened (VIDEO).

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Of late, there are so many cases of ladies being r@p3d and assaulted by Uber drivers.

A lady called Sheila has narrated how she was nearly r@p3d by an Uber driver in Nairobi.

She took the Uber at Mutindwa headed to Buru Buru and what happened later will shock you.


Listen to her story in the video below.

