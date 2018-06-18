See why these PHOTOs of Jay Z and Beyonce have angered Christians - Are they mocking God? (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 18, 2018 -

Celebrated American power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce, have angered many Christians world over after sharing these controversial photos.





The photos show Beyonce and Jay Z mimicking traditional Christian imagery.





The first photo shows Beyonce dressed as if she were Jesus and there's a cross around her, while the second photo shows Jay Z playing the role of John The Baptist, baptizing the Beyonce.





While many find the photos offensive to Christians, some reckon that they are just creative.





The couple is on tour and they have been sharing racy photos on social media ostensibly to hype their tour with reports indicating that they are struggling to…



