See what the late Migori Senator BEN OLUOCH OKELLO was suffering from - This disease must be made a national disaster

Tuesday June 19, 2018 - Kenyans woke up to the sad news of the passing away of Migori Senator, the late Ben Okello Oluoch who died only a few minutes past midnight at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.





According to reports, the late Senator was suffering from throat cancer and which has eventually claimed his life.





Ben has been suffering for a while now and we at The Kenyan DAILY POST wish his family God’s comfort at this trying moments.





Ben Oluoch won the Migori Senator seat during the 2017 elections, flooring his rivals by a landslide.





He garnered 68,194 votes while his closest opponent Gordon Odhiambo Ogola came in a distant second with 28,696.





He was also a popular presenter during his stint at...



