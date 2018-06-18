See the people that RAILA ODINGA wants to audit RUTO and other looters of public funds within Jubilee - This is serious

See the people that RAILA ODINGA wants to audit RUTO and other looters of public funds within Jubilee - This is seriousEditor's Choice, News, Politics 10:45
Monday June 18, 2018 - Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for an independent lifestyle audit of all public officers beginning with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.
Speaking yesterday, Raila rooted for an international agency to audit the lifestyle of top Government officials.
Similar sentiments were echoed by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho who said foreign auditors should be...
Page 1 2