See how Machakos County’s Director of Youth was goofing with ‘MALAYAS’ in Mombasa (VIDEO)

This video of Machakos' Director of Youth, Francis Amisi, better known as

getting cozy with Malayas is going viral online.





Frasha, who is part of the music group P-Unit, has been living large since he was given the plum job by Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua.





From the clip, Frasha, who is sandwiched by a bevy of scantily dressed beauties, can be heard telling people to 'work hard and make money'





However, this could be a scene from an upcoming music video and this is just one way of hyping the project.





Watch the video below.




