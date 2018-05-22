See how Machakos County’s Director of Youth was goofing with ‘MALAYAS’ in Mombasa (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - This video of Machakos’ Director of Youth, Francis Amisi, better known as Frasha, getting cozy with Malayas is going viral online.

Frasha, who is part of the music group P-Unit, has been living large since he was given the plum job by Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

From the clip, Frasha, who is sandwiched by a bevy of scantily dressed beauties, can be heard telling people to ‘work hard and make money’


However, this could be a scene from an upcoming music video and this is just one way of hyping the project.

Watch the video below.

