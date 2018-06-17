RUTO’s PA, FAROUK KIBET, snatched my wife who is a Secretary at Moi University – Boda boda rider confesses (VIDEO)

14:55


Sunday, June 17, 2018 - A man who works as a boda boda rider has accused Deputy President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant (PA) Farouk Kibet of snatching his wife and messing up his marriage.


Before the man’s wife met wealthy Kibet, they had been married for 7 years.

Kibet then started giving her money, forcing her to dump her poor husband like stinking garbage .

She left him high and…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Guys check out these 4 easy ways you can make good money during this World Cup - Don’t miss this opportunity.

Wednesday, June 06, 2018 - The World Cup kicks off on June 14 in Moscow and football lovers are looking forward to the mouth watering acti...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno