RUTO’s PA, FAROUK KIBET, snatched my wife who is a Secretary at Moi University – Boda boda rider confesses (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - A man who works as a boda boda rider has accused Deputy President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant (PA) Farouk Kibet of snatching his wife and messing up his marriage.





Before the man’s wife met wealthy Kibet, they had been married for 7 years.





Kibet then started giving her money, forcing her to dump her poor husband like stinking garbage .





She left him high and…



