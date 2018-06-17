RUTO now has his own private hangar at Wilson Airport, this man will soon buy Kenya (PHOTO).

14:44


Sunday, June 17, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has 5 choppers so far.

He has leased one to the Office of the Deputy President, two to Kenya Power and another one to Kenya Pipeline.


This is a Ministry where his man, Keter, is in charge and he is alleged to be receiving millions every month.

This photo shows Ruto’s financial might.

He has his own private hangar at Wilson airport where his…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Guys check out these 4 easy ways you can make good money during this World Cup - Don’t miss this opportunity.

Wednesday, June 06, 2018 - The World Cup kicks off on June 14 in Moscow and football lovers are looking forward to the mouth watering acti...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno