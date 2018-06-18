RUTO is behind the importation of poisonous sugar and I have evidence, he can kill me like JACOB JUMA - NAZLIN UMAR spills beans

Monday June 18, 2018

- Tough-talking former Presidential candidate, Nazlin Umar, has spilled beans on the identity of the powerful person in Government who imported poisonous and contaminated sugar into the country with the intention of killing as many Kenyans as possible.





Speaking yesterday, Nazlin unleashed her tirade against Deputy President William Somoei Ruto, saying the DP is behind the importation of the illegal sugar.





She called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ruto and some his confidants who are the faces behind the mysterious sugar.





According to her, Ruto is abusing State power under his arm to threaten investigating agencies not to expose his underhand dealings.





"William Samoei Ruto is the mastermind and main beneficiary behind the...



