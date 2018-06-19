RUTO has stolen too much even Lucifer fears him and may chase him from hell! If he RUTO goes to heaven, all of us will go - MIDIWO

Tuesday June 19, 2018 - Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, has ridiculed Deputy President William Ruto's sentiments that he is investing in heaven.





Jakoyo said all Kenyans would make it to heaven if indeed the DP was heaven bound based on his character and actions.





Speaking during an interview with NTV, Midiwo attacked Ruto claiming that the DP was using funds acquired through dubious means to sustain his funds drives and other activities where he dishes money.





He noted that he...



