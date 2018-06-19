RAILA ODINGA is investing in funerals as I invest in heaven – RUTO explains the source of his sudden wealth post-2013

Tuesday June 19, 2018 -

Deputy President William Ruto has said he always makes generous contributions in church harambees across the country because he is investing in heaven.





Speaking to religious leaders at Thika’s Blue Post Hotel on Sunday, Ruto said many people have been questioning his generous contributions toward churches but he has an answer for them.





He told them he is seeking more blessings from the almighty God.





“Wengine wananikashifu eti huyu anazunguka kwenye makanisa, eti ninatoa pesa pale na pale, sijui nini… Shauri yao.”





“Mimi nina invest kwa…



