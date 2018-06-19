RAILA ODINGA is a big coward and a master of ‘tumbo’ politics! He uses his supporters for his gain - MIGUNA MIGUNA

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has once again attacked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, terming him a big coward who was bribed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to betray NASA supporters.





In a long post on his Facebook page on Monday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Ontario, Canada, said Raila Odinga is one of the beneficiaries of the culture of impunity and his handshake with Uhuru will not solve the problems facing Kenyans.





On March 9, Uhuru and Raila shocked many Kenyans by shaking hands and taking steps to ensure peace and development across the country.





Following the swearing of Raila Odinga as the People‘s President on…



