PHOTO of RUTO and alleged State House thighpreneur, PAULINE NJOROGE, causes a stir, is RACHEL seeing this?

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - State House operative, Pauline Njoroge, was recently a discussion on social media.





Kenyans questioned her role in Government because she normally accompanies top Government officials in foreign trips yet her role in Government is not properly defined.





Some call her a State House thighpreneur who uses her flesh to get favours.





A photo of Pauline Njoroge and Deputy President William Ruto has emerged and caused a stir online.





Contacts were being exchanged here and the facial expression tells it all.





They say that a…



