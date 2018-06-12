Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Personal Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 11:53
Personal Assistant
Duma works is recruiting a Personal Assistant for one of our clients in Nairobi; A leading corporate law firm with a regional network
Responsibilities
Requirements
Duma works is recruiting a Personal Assistant for one of our clients in Nairobi; A leading corporate law firm with a regional network
Responsibilities
They are seeking to recruit a Personal Assistant who’s primary responsibilities will be to:
· Maintain the Partners’ diary.
· Book for Partners’ meetings within the office and any other engagements that they may have outside the office
· Book the CLEs for the Partners and to ensure that they attain all their points
· Scheduling shared calendar appointments.
· Organize and plan for meetings
· Book meeting rooms
· Ensure cleanliness of the meeting rooms
· Ensure availability of refreshments in a timeous manner
· Receive Partners’ visitors and clients
· Manage & maintain the Partners’ Office
· Ensure cleanliness and tidiness of the Partners’ offices
· Ensure availability of stationery in their offices
· Ensure that the equipment in the offices is in good working conditions
· Ensure that the Partners’ newspapers are in their offices in good time and that their refreshments are served on time
· Organize Partners’ client entertainment
· Liaise with Partner and client’s PA to schedule the appointment
· Book for the venue
· Arrange for payment with Accounts Department
· Arrange for transport to the venue, as needed.
· Manage incoming and outgoing mail
· Receive, record and distribute office mail promptly
· Ensure timeous delivery of all outgoing mail and returns thereof
· Respond to general correspondence
· Organize Partners’ travel and transport
· Booking of taxis
· Booking of flights, visas, airport transfers, etc
· Booking of accommodation
· Filing & Client Management
· Thorough knowledge of files and clients
· Bring up of documents as requested by the Partners
· Implement an efficient bring up system
· Ensure proper follow up of documents and files leaving Partners’ offices
· Liaison with clerks for filing and registration, returns and feedback
· Retrieval and return of library books
Other Responsibilities
· Act as relief receptionist;
· Any other task that may be assigned from time to time
Requirements
· Minimum C+ qualification in KCSE
· At least a Diploma in Secretarial, Administration, or Office Management
· Legal Secretarial training and experience would be an added advantage
· Prior experience working as a Personal Assistant is highly desirable
· High level of confidentiality, good competencies in computer packages
· Good command of written and spoken English
· Smart in appearance and manner
· Excellent communication skills
How to Apply
To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3401”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3401 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 13 July 2018
N.B.
* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.