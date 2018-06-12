Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Personal Assistant



Duma works is recruiting a Personal Assistant for one of our clients in Nairobi; A leading corporate law firm with a regional network

Responsibilities

They are seeking to recruit a Personal Assistant who’s primary responsibilities will be to:

· Maintain the Partners’ diary.

· Book for Partners’ meetings within the office and any other engagements that they may have outside the office

· Book the CLEs for the Partners and to ensure that they attain all their points

· Scheduling shared calendar appointments.

· Organize and plan for meetings

· Book meeting rooms

· Ensure cleanliness of the meeting rooms

· Ensure availability of refreshments in a timeous manner

· Receive Partners’ visitors and clients

· Manage & maintain the Partners’ Office

· Ensure cleanliness and tidiness of the Partners’ offices

· Ensure availability of stationery in their offices

· Ensure that the equipment in the offices is in good working conditions

· Ensure that the Partners’ newspapers are in their offices in good time and that their refreshments are served on time

· Organize Partners’ client entertainment

· Liaise with Partner and client’s PA to schedule the appointment

· Book for the venue

· Arrange for payment with Accounts Department

· Arrange for transport to the venue, as needed.

· Manage incoming and outgoing mail

· Receive, record and distribute office mail promptly

· Ensure timeous delivery of all outgoing mail and returns thereof

· Respond to general correspondence

· Organize Partners’ travel and transport

· Booking of taxis

· Booking of flights, visas, airport transfers, etc

· Booking of accommodation

· Filing & Client Management

· Thorough knowledge of files and clients

· Bring up of documents as requested by the Partners

· Implement an efficient bring up system

· Ensure proper follow up of documents and files leaving Partners’ offices

· Liaison with clerks for filing and registration, returns and feedback

· Retrieval and return of library books

Other Responsibilities

· Act as relief receptionist;

· Any other task that may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Minimum C+ qualification in KCSE

· At least a Diploma in Secretarial, Administration, or Office Management

· Legal Secretarial training and experience would be an added advantage

· Prior experience working as a Personal Assistant is highly desirable

· High level of confidentiality, good competencies in computer packages

· Good command of written and spoken English

· Smart in appearance and manner

· Excellent communication skills

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3401”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3401 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx . If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 13 July 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.