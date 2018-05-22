Our Tips on Portugal v Morocco and today’s World Cup Matches - Make good money here even from more games

Our Tips on Portugal v Morocco and today’s World Cup Matches - Make good money here even from more gamesEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 03:37
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 – Yesterday, Senegal gifted Africa its first win at the World Cup in Russia with a 2-1 win over Poland to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knock out stage.
Today, another African team in Morocco, who lost their first match to Iran 1-0, take on fancied Portugal as Spain entertains Iran.
Portugal’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain will have undoubtedly given them confidence and they go into this match as heavy favourites.
We’re also expecting goals.
For all of the excitement Ronaldo brought to the table, Portugal’s ageing defence was undone easily and Morocco have every chance of getting on the score sheet, so a Portugal Win and Over 2.5 Goals looks probable.
Elsewhere, Uruguay, who broke the Egyptian hearts in the first match take on minnows Saudi Arabia, who were thumped 5-0 by Russia in the opening match and there could be another goal fest in the offing.
Besides the World Cup matches there are several matches being played today where you can make good money.
Check out our tips below.
WC(15:00) Portugal v Morocco -1 and over 2.5
WC(18:00) Uruguay v Saudi Arabia –over 3.5
WC(21:00) Iran v Spain – 2 and over 2.5
FL1 (18:30) TPS Turku v FC Inter –GG
FL1 (18:30) Kuopios v HJK Helsinki -2
FL2 (18:30) KPV Kokkola v FC KTP –over 2.5
