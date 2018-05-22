Our tips on Brazil vs Switzerland and today’s World Cup matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - The World Cup enters day four and so far it is clear that no team is in Russia for holiday after Iceland held a fancied Argentina side in their World Cup debut.





African teams continued with a worrying trend after Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia.





Today, all eyes are on defending Champions Germany, who start their title defence against Mexico while this tournament’s favorites Brazil, entertain Switzerland.





Germany have scored in their last 15 competitive games apart from the Euro 2016 where they were shut out by France.





Thomas Muller is the man to watch. The Bayern Munich man loves the big stage, so we're backing him to get on the score sheet here.





On the other hand, the Samba boys, who were favorites heading into their home World Cup in 2014 only to be demolished 7-1 by rampant Germany in front of a seething Brazilian crowd, have scores to settle.





We expect plenty of goals here. 11 of Brazil's 18 qualifying games saw at least three goals scored, with Brazil themselves netting 41 goals in these games.





Meanwhile, Switzerland conceded two goals in both of their qualifiers against Hungary, also conceding against Albania, Andorra and Portugal.





Costa Rica, who were the surprise packages of the 2014 tournament as they defied all odds to go as far as the quarter finals, play Serbia in the first match of the day.





Check out our tips below.





WC (15:00) Costa Rica v Serbia -2 or under 2.5.





WC ( 18:00) Germany v Mexico -1 and over 2.5





WC ( 21:00) Brazil v Switzerland -1 and over 2.5





Good Luck.