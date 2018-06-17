NIS begins profiling RUTO and his sudden massive wealth in readiness for a lifestyle audit - It is happening! Even to his friends

Sunday June 17, 2018 - Barely three days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered for a lifestyle audit on all Government officials in a bid to fight corruption, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has swung into action to effect Uhuru’s order.


According to reports, NIS is already profiling senior Government officials, beginning with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in readiness for a lifestyle audit.

NIS is particularly interested in assets, houses, cars and all the companies owned by the two among other....

