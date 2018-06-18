NASA Governor says UHURU is the best President in history of Kenya! RUTO and his thugs are alone in their pro-graft fight!

Monday June 18, 2018 -

A vocal National Super Alliance (NASA) Governor has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for declaring war on corruption.





Last week, Uhuru called for a lifestyle audit on all civil servants including him and his deputy, William Ruto.





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Monday, Makueni Givernor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, said if the lifestyle audit is properly done and the results published, it can yield positive results against corruption and anything undeserved recovered.





"I want to…



