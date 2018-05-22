Nairobi Pastor commits suicide after his WIFE found out that he had R@P3D and impregnated their daughter (VIDEO).

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - A pastor in Kawagware has committed suicide after his wife found out that he had r@ped and impregnated their daughter.

The self proclaimed prophet who is famous in Kawangware was a step father to the 16 year old daughter.

He decided to end his own life after his evil deeds were unveiled.


The shame was too much.

Here’s the story courtesy of NTV.

