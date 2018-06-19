MUTAHI NGUNYI mocks Kenyans as he tells them to give UHURU a break! Only few billions have been stolen under his watch

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- Revered political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has defended President Uhuru's leadership against multiple corruption allegations in his administration.





He says only an insignificant fraction of money has been lost over the last five years.





According to Ngunyi and his students from Fort Hall School of Government, Uhuru should stop wasting a lot of time fighting non-existent corruption and instead focus on implementing the Big Four agenda.





He noted only 0.9% of Kenya's budget had been lost in the past five years under Uhuru's tenure and therefore he should not waste too much time on corruption.





"War on...



