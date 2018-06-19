MUTAHI NGUNYI differs sharply with UHURU on the lifestyle audit - RAILA has set you up and you are going to fail terribly

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- Renowned political commentator, Mutahi Ngunyi, has vehemently opposed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive for a lifestyle audit on all Government officials beginning with himself then his Deputy, William Ruto, saying the move is doomed to fail.





In his usual videos, Ngunyi alleged that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, had set up Uhuru for failure in the war against corruption which could expose him to an impeachment motion.





Ngunyi further lambasted the President saying he was getting it wrong in the war against corruption because there was nothing to fight and that Uhuru should only present facts about the status of corruption rather than wasting a lot of time to battle a non-existent beast.





“If I were Uhuru's priest I would tell him the following truths.”





“It is unfortunate he has taken a holier than thou approach rather than the eight approach in this battle.”





“He has become impatient and instead of...



