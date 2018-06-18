MIGUNA mocks RAILA ODINGA after ‘his’ Germany was humiliated by Mexico in World Cup opener (LOOK)

, , , 08:58

Monday, June 18, 2018 - Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has fired yet another salvo at Opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

The vocal lawyer took to social media to mock the former Prime Minister after his team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, Germany, was humbled by Mexico.


Germany, being the defending Champions, was fancied to win the match but lost 1-0 and Miguna used the defeat to warn Raila to prepare for the same ahead of the 2022 elections.

On the same breath, Miguna, who is currently in Canada after he was deported for his role in swearing-in Mr. Odinga, took a swipe at…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno