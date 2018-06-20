MIGUNA MIGUNA is worse than those LADIES you see along Koinange at night - City lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR says

Wednesday June 20, 2018 - Flashy city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has said deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, is worse than a Koinange street ladies.





Sharing his views via social media on Wednesday, Kipkorir said Kenya is better off without Miguna Miguna and he should stay in Canada forever.





Miguna and Kipkorir’s social media brawl started after the former accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of being a traitor.





“Duped and vanquished.”





“The Kikuyu Mafia duped Jaramogi in 1963 and vanquished him in 1966.”





“They assassinated Pinto in 1965, Kodhek and Mboya in 1969; JM Kariuki in 1975.”





“They duped @RailaOdinga in 2002 and 2008.”





“Lick your wounds and “move on,” Miguna said.





However, Miguna’s unkind words to Raila Odinga did not go down well with Kipkorir who accused Miguna of being a person with no soul or gratitude.





“On Baba, you are not worthy to hold a candle to him.”





“His contribution, sacrifice & partriotism to Kenya is unrivaled by anyone,” Kipkorir told Miguna.





“The freedom space you use to abuse is...



