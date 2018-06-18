MATIANGI says he will be moving from village to look for thieves and gamblers! I don’t have much work in my new Ministry

, 14:17

Monday June 18, 2018 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said he is not currently busy at his office.


He says he will now use the opportunity to hunt down thieves and gamblers at the village level.

Speaking in Dagoretti when he witnessed the destruction of over  1,000 gambling  machines, Matiangi said there is 'little' to do in his office now.

He said that he will be supervising his…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno