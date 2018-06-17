MATIANGI says he is receiving death threats from sugar cartels who were behind the Mercury laced sugar! I will hunt them down

Sunday June 17, 2018 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has revealed that he has received numerous death threats from people he believes are sugar cartels that are behind the importation of poisonous sugar into the country.





Over the last one month, Matiangi with the help of hardworking police agents have nabbed tonnes of contraband sugar in go-downs in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Matuu and Bungoma.





The contraband sugar has been linked to senior politicians within Jubilee and powerful businessmen and they are the ones threatening Matiangi.





“I am not under any…



