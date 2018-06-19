Many Kenyans online angry with Justice ONG’UNDI after he freed NYS suspects like NGIRITA - Judiciary is a is frustrating UHURU

Tuesday June 19, 2018 -

High Court Judge Hedwig Ong'undi on has today released all the suspects charged over the multi-billion National Youth Service (NYS) heist on bail pending trial.





In his ruling, the Judge ordered all the 43 suspects to each pay Sh5 million bond plus a cash bail of Sh1 million.





They will also be required to deposit a Sh2 million surety.





The Judge also ordered the suspects to deposit their travel documents with the court to bar them from leaving the country.





Kenyans have attacked the Judge for releasing the suspects saying the honourable Judge is…



