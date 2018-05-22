Listen to this IMAM telling women the truth about their husbands and “Mipango Ya Kando”, Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:11
- A video of an Imam telling women the truth about their husbands and mipango ya kandos has gone viral.
According to this Imam, no man gets satisfied with one woman.
Let not your husband cheat you.
He has a mpango wa kando somewhere.
Listen to this Imam ladies, he has exposed the boychild badly.
