Listen to DP RUTO trying to explain the source of his sudden wealth, this guy takes us for fools (VIDEO).

- Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege.
Everybody has been questioning the source of his sudden wealth.
Ruto has been buying properties from right, left and centre since 2013.
This video shows the embattled Deputy President trying to explain the source of his wealth.
This man is takes Kenyans for fools.
Just listen.
