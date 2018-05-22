Listen to DP RUTO trying to explain the source of his sudden wealth, this guy takes us for fools (VIDEO).

, , , , 08:05

Monday, June 18, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege.

Everybody has been questioning the source of his sudden wealth.

Ruto has been buying properties from right, left and centre since 2013.

This video shows the embattled Deputy President trying to explain the source of his wealth.


This man is takes Kenyans for fools.

Just listen.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno