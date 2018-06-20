Library Assistant Job in Kenya

Library Assistant





Mahanaim Educational Institute (MEI) is an accredited institution by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

We are an international institution spread out in more than 80 countries worldwide, nurturing global leaders, based in Nairobi.

We are seeking to recruit experienced and self-motivated individual to fill the following positions:

Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree in Information Science/ Library Information Science

· A Minimum of 2 years’ Hands on experience at a college or University Level

How to Apply