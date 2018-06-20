Library Assistant Job in Kenya

11:45

Library Assistant 
Mahanaim Educational Institute (MEI) is an accredited institution by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology.
We are an international institution spread out in more than 80 countries worldwide, nurturing global leaders, based in Nairobi.
We are seeking to recruit experienced and self-motivated individual to fill the following positions:

Qualifications

·         Bachelor Degree in Information Science/ Library Information Science
·         A Minimum of 2 years’ Hands on experience at a college or University Level
How to Apply
All qualified candidates should send their applications and a detailed CV to hr@mahanaim.ac.ke or hr@mei.ac.ke by 20th June 2018.

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on today’s World Cup matches - Will we see more upsets in Russia after a weekend of shocks?

Monday, June 18, 2018 -  Germany became the third defending World Cup champion to lose the opening match after going down 1-0 to a brillia...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno