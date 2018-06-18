Kazi ni MALAYA and kununua Magari - Flashy life of MARTIN AGUMBI, an Accountant at KENHA questioned (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 08:32
Monday, June 18, 2018 - The flashy lifestyle of Martin Agumbi, an Accountant at KENHA has been questioned.
He is living like a millionaire despite earning a gross salary of Sh 200,000 per month.
Agumbi has 5 fuel guzzlers which include a Range Rovers Sport, Mercedes Benz and Audi.
He also owns an apartment in the upmarket Kilimani and 2 pent houses at Shanzu in Mombasa which he bought at Sh 44 million each and a Club.
His flashy life was been exposed in the trending hashtag #WeKnowYourSalary.
This man might be looting millions at…