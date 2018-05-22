Kamba LADY who used “JUJU” to snatch a wealthy Kisii politician from his wife flaunts her bare “yellow yellow” B@M (VIDEO).

- Wannabe Nairobi socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber-Ray, was sometime back accused by the wife of wealthy Kisii politician, Zaheer Janda, of using “Juju” to snatch her husband.





Zaheer’s wife shared a photo of Amber-Ray in a witchdoctor’s house holding a hen and called her a home wrecker.





We understand that Zaheer recently dumped Amber-Ray and perhaps that’s why she is busy parading her flesh on social media looking for a new rich sponsor.





Watch this video that she posted flaunting part of her juicy derriere.



