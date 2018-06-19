KALONZO tells UHURU to ask Jubilee MPs to change that laws that will ensure a lifestyle audit on cheeky politicians like RUTO

Tuesday June 19, 2018

- Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has told Jubilee Party Members of Parliament to pass necessary laws for the enforcement of a lifestyle audit ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Last week, Uhuru ordered a lifestyle audit of all State officers including him and his deputy, William Ruto.





Speaking on Tuesday while launching the new Wiper headquarters in Karen, Nairobi County, Kalonzo said MPs should pro-lifestyle audit laws because nothing can be done outside the law.





Kalonzo also praised the call by President Kenyatta saying it would ensure no one escapes scrutiny including the...



