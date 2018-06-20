Jubilee and NASA MPs say UHURU should go for WAIGURU, SICILY and KIUNJURI over NYS money not ANN NGIRITA

Wednesday June 20, 2018

- A section of Jubilee and National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to go for the real culprits of the Sh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





The MPs who were addressing a presser at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday named former Director of Criminal Investigations boss, Ndegwa Muhoro, current Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, as key suspects who should be investigated.





The MPs want CSs Kiunjuri and Kariuki to be investigated and ordered to shed more light on what happened during their tenure at the Devolution Ministry.





They also want current Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, who was the...



