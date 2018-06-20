It’s over! See how this ruthless LADY dumped her boyfriend via SMS - This is savage (Screenshot)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Love is a beautiful thing when shared between two people who care about each other unconditionally.





However, it can get scary and lead to devastating heartbreak when the spark fades out.





Some people are human enough to end things in a civil way while some can be ruthless.





Being dumped over a SMS is not only cruel but also humiliating to the person on the receiving end.





For instance, this lady wanted to part ways with her boyfriend and came up with the lamest excuse you will ever see.





Check out the screenshot below.