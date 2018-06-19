It is ANNE WAIGURU and NDEGWA MUHORO who have stolen the sh 9 billion using ANN NGIRITA – Reveals MOHAMED ALI

Tuesday June 19,2018 -

Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, now wants former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, and former CID Director, Ndegwa Muhoro, be investigated over the Sh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





Speaking at the floor of the House on Tuesday, Ali said that the two were among ten other senior Government officials that he knows needed to be investigated over the scandal that has left many Kenyans shocked.





“Evidence brought to my attention now points to the alleged involvement of other senior government officials, banks and business people whose names have been studiously avoided both by investigators and the media,” Ali said.





“These people and institutions, it would seem from the evidence I have been given, were involved in NYS1 (previous Ksh.791 million scandal), and may...



