I am ready for a lifestyle audit, is RUTO ready! RAILA ODINGA says as he begs all Kenyans to support UHURU’s move

I am ready for a lifestyle audit, is RUTO ready! RAILA ODINGA says as he begs all Kenyans to support UHURU’s moveEditor's Choice, News, Politics 10:45
Monday June 18,2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is ready to undergo a lifestyle audit to see whether he is a thief of public money or not.
Speaking during an ODM National Executive Council meeting on Monday, Raila said he will heed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call for a lifestyle audit.
He added that this will unmask thieves of public money.
Raila also said NASA coalition is no longer a…
Page 1 2