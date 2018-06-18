I am ready for a lifestyle audit, is RUTO ready! RAILA ODINGA says as he begs all Kenyans to support UHURU’s move

Monday June 18,2018

- National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is ready to undergo a lifestyle audit to see whether he is a thief of public money or not.





Speaking during an ODM National Executive Council meeting on Monday, Raila said he will heed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call for a lifestyle audit.





He added that this will unmask thieves of public money.





Raila also said NASA coalition is no longer a…



