How street kids steal from parked cars - If you own a car, watch this and be careful (VIDEO)

This video shows the trick thieves use to steal stuff from parked cars without breaking anything.
From this footage, the man, who was in a hurry parked his car and walked off without looking at what was happening around.
But before he locked it remotely, a boy approached the rear door of the car and opened it slightly so that it was open when doors were locked.
When the guy walked away, the young boy stole whatever was left in the car without breaking a sweat.
So be careful while locking your car.
Watch the video below.
