How street kids steal from parked cars - If you own a car, watch this and be careful (VIDEO)

This video shows the trick thieves use to steal stuff from parked cars without breaking anything.





From this footage, the man, who was in a hurry parked his car and walked off without looking at what was happening around.





But before he locked it remotely, a boy approached the rear door of the car and opened it slightly so that it was open when doors were l ocked.





When the guy walked away, the young boy stole whatever was left in the car without breaking a sweat.





So be careful while locking your car.





Watch the video below.



