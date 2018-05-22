“How I caught my own WIFE cheating” She had S3X with her BOSS

I Am not really good at writing a composition but the whole thing started around last year November when I lost my job at a reputable company, things became really hard that my ex wife started with her attitude, someone I helped through her schooling, even opened a shop for her after our wedding.



She started losing interest in me because I was broke and there was no more love because I couldn’t meet up to her demands.





She became the bread winner around that time, things didn’t go as expected for me, I needed to do a lot of things even pay for the rented apartment we were in and the landlord came with the eviction letter.





Things became really tough that she wasn’t sleeping at home anymore, she would leave home for days and come back home and give me some little change and leave again, she started to live with her aunt and I became so lonely and useless in her eyes.





Eventually when I came up with the apartment money and we paid I decided I wasn’t going to stay with her for a while and go out and look for a job, so as to avoid fight and arguments.





She later called me that her boss from the USA was back and she was to go and meet him because they had a meeting to do so I said OK since I usually speak and text with his boss so I allowed her to go.





So after I left home I got a job and I frequented coming home to see her and my baby. I later found out she began to lock her phone and I asked her for the password she wouldn’t give it to me so I began to suspect her.



One day I eventually found the password and I unlocked it while she was asleep. I found out through a chat she had with her friend that she had sx with her said boss and she even bought a land without telling me all through the years we were together. I felt so betrayed and angry. I woke her up and…



