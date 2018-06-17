Here’s a PHOTO of the boda boda rider who drugged a LADY and R@P3D her, he operates around Kahawa Sukari

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - The identity of the boda-boda rider who drugged and r@p3d a lady in Nairobi has been unveiled.





He operates around Kahawa Sukari.





The lady took the boda boda from Kahawa Sukari and instead of the rider taking her home, he sped off to a bush around Lavington where he r@p3d her.





The illiterate boda boda rider then told the lady to pay him via Mpesa even after he was done with his evil mission and that’s how his phone number and identity was unveiled.





This idiot should be…



