Here’s the most corrupt WOMAN in Embu County, See what she has bought only 6 months after assuming office

00:00

…tweet exposing Ruth Ndirangu, the most corrupt woman in Embu County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on Colombia v Japan and today’s World Cup matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 -  World Cup action continues today with three mouth watering clashes lined up. Colombia takes on Japan in the ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno