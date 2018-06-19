Here’s the most corrupt WOMAN in Embu County, See what she has bought only 6 months after assuming office

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - Chief Finance Officer in Embu County, Ruth Ndirangu, has been exposed for being corrupt.





She is now a multimillionaire six months after assuming office.





She has bought over 20 prime plots in Embu and built several commercial plots in Embu’s CBD.





We understand she owns nearly the whole of Embu town.





She is mercilessly r@p!ng County funds.





Here’s a…



