Here is why Jakom is silent over massive corruption in UHURU/ RUTO’s Government - It is not because of sh 50 billion bribe

, 06:56

Wednesday June 20, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator has revealed the reason why National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is silent despite massive corruption in the Government.


Since the famous handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga has been as silent as a Turk and even deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna asked why Raila Odinga has been silent over corruption.

However, while commenting on Raila's new approach to…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Our Tips on Portugal v Morocco and today’s World Cup Matches - Make good money here even from more games

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 – Yesterday, Senegal gifted Africa its first win at the World Cup in Russia with a 2-1 win over Poland to keep al...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno